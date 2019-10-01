OPP have charged the driver in a single-vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old woman in July.

Logan Sunday of South Glengarry, Ont., died in the early morning hours of July 20 when the eastbound vehicle left County Road 43 between County Road 20 and Pigeon Hill Road in North Stormont Township, about 30 kilometres north of Cornwall, Ont.

The vehicle rolled over into a ditch, OPP said.

Kevin Gent, 25, also from South Glengarry, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

He's been released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cornwall on Nov. 28.

