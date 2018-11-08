Woman charged in fatal summer ATV rollover

A 21-year-old woman faces six charges in connection with a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash this summer near Iroquois, Ont.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the scene of the rollover on Broken Second Road in South Dundas Township.

At the time, police said the ATV had rolled into the ditch and all three riders had been thrown from the vehicle.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and the other two suffered serious injuries.

OPP said Thursday one of the riders, 18-year-old Jasmine Saunders, died Oct. 28.

They also said they had charged the driver, a South Dundas woman, with six offences:

Driving a motor vehicle while impaired causing death.

Driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 mg of alcohol in blood causing death.

Criminal negligence causing death.

Driving a motor vehicle while impaired causing bodily harm.

Driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 mg of alcohol in blood causing bodily harm.

Criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The woman was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cornwall, Ont., on Nov. 29.

Iroquois is approximately 90 kilometres south of Ottawa. Police continue to investigate.