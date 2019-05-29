Construction firm charged after worker falls 3 metres at condo site

The construction firm facing charges in the 2016 death of a 24-year-old surveyor at a Little Italy work site has now been charged in a separate incident at the same location.

Bellai Brothers Construction has been charged with three counts under the province's Occupational Health and Safety Act after a worker suffered a head injury at the Claridge Icon condo site, at the intersection of Preston and Carling avenues, on March 23, 2018.

Radio-Canada has learned that Ontario's Ministry of Labour filed charges against Bellai on May 4. The ministry alleges Bellai failed to:

Arrange materials or equipment on a job site so that they didn't tip, crumble or roll over.

Ensure the worker was adequately protected against falls.

Provide the worker with the information, instructions and supervision necessary for the protection of his health and safety.

Paramedics found the unconscious man on the fifth floor of the construction site, where he had fallen from scaffolding. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but was released within the following days.

The 2018 fall occurred exactly two years to the day that surveyor Olivier Bruneau was killed at the construction site after being struck by a block of falling ice.

The trial against Bellai and developer Claridge Homes in Bruneau's death is expected to get underway Thursday.