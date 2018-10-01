CAQ candidate Mathieu Lévesque wins in Chapleau
Mathieu Lévesque of the Coalition Avenir Québec has won the Gatineau riding of Chapleau, CBC News is projecting.
Liberal stronghold falls to the Coalition Avenir Québec
Mathieu Lévesque of the Coalition Avenir Québec has won the east Gatineau riding of Chapleau, CBC projects.
Lévesque has 40.2 per cent of the vote with 76.5 per cent of polls reporting. His closest challenger Liberal Marc Carrière had 33.2 per cent of the vote.
Carrière had held the seat since 2008.
The riding had been Liberal since it was created in 1981.
Lévesque of the Coalition Avenir Québec was up against Carrière along with retail worker Blake Ippersiel of the Parti Québécois, and Alexandre Albert of the Québec Solidaire.
