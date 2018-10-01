Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Mathieu Lévesque re-elected in Chapleau

CBC News projects Mathieu Lévesque will win the electoral division of Chapleau in Quebec’s 43rd provincial election.

7 candidates vied for riding

CBC News ·
Mathieu Lévesque ran as the CAQ candidate in Chapleau. (Radio-Canada)

CBC News projects Coalition Avenir Québec incumbent Mathieu Lévesque will remain Chapleaus's MNA. 

In the 2018 election, Lévesque took the district from the Liberals who had held it since 1981. 

The electoral division of Chapleau also takes up part of the City of Gatineau. Its population is 73,950, with 53,847 registered voters. It's 36 square kilometres.

There were seven candidates running:

  • Anne-Marie Meunier, Climat Québec
  • Assumpta Ndengeyingoma, Quebec Liberal Party
  • Marisa Gutierrez, Parti Québécois
  • Mathieu Lévesque, Coalition Avenir Québec (Incumbent)
  • Matthieu Kadri, Conservative Party of Quebec
  • Pierre Soublière, Parti Marxiste-Léniniste du Québec
  • Sabrina Labrecque-Boivin, Québec Solidaire
A map showing the borders of Quebec's electoral division of Chapleau.
The electoral division of Chapleau has 53,603 registered voters. (Élections Québec)
Ottawa Morning9:09What are the top issues for West Quebec voters as the Quebec election approaches?
Editors-in-chief of two local newspapers track what how the election is resonating with residents in this region.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now