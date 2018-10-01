Mathieu Lévesque re-elected in Chapleau

CBC News projects Coalition Avenir Québec incumbent Mathieu Lévesque will remain Chapleaus's MNA.

In the 2018 election, Lévesque took the district from the Liberals who had held it since 1981.

The electoral division of Chapleau also takes up part of the City of Gatineau. Its population is 73,950, with 53,847 registered voters. It's 36 square kilometres.

There were seven candidates running:

Anne-Marie Meunier, Climat Québec

Assumpta Ndengeyingoma, Quebec Liberal Party

Marisa Gutierrez, Parti Québécois

Mathieu Lévesque, Coalition Avenir Québec (Incumbent)

Matthieu Kadri, Conservative Party of Quebec

Pierre Soublière, Parti Marxiste-Léniniste du Québec

Sabrina Labrecque-Boivin, Québec Solidaire

The electoral division of Chapleau has 53,603 registered voters. (Élections Québec)