Mathieu Lévesque re-elected in Chapleau
CBC News projects Mathieu Lévesque will win the electoral division of Chapleau in Quebec’s 43rd provincial election.
7 candidates vied for riding
CBC News projects Coalition Avenir Québec incumbent Mathieu Lévesque will remain Chapleaus's MNA.
In the 2018 election, Lévesque took the district from the Liberals who had held it since 1981.
The electoral division of Chapleau also takes up part of the City of Gatineau. Its population is 73,950, with 53,847 registered voters. It's 36 square kilometres.
There were seven candidates running:
- Anne-Marie Meunier, Climat Québec
- Assumpta Ndengeyingoma, Quebec Liberal Party
- Marisa Gutierrez, Parti Québécois
- Mathieu Lévesque, Coalition Avenir Québec (Incumbent)
- Matthieu Kadri, Conservative Party of Quebec
- Pierre Soublière, Parti Marxiste-Léniniste du Québec
- Sabrina Labrecque-Boivin, Québec Solidaire