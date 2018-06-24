The 1st changing of the guard of 2018, in pictures

The first changing of the guard ceremony of 2018 was held Sunday morning on Parliament Hill.

From now until Aug. 23, the ceremony will take place almost every day at 10 a.m. on the east lawn.

The exceptions are from June 29 until July 2 because of Canada Day celebrations, the Department of National Defence said in a statement.

The military unit will also be performing hourly sentry duties every day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Rideau Hall.

Here's a glimpse at today's ceremony.

Members of the Ceremonial Guard participate in a changing of the guard ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The ceremony will take place almost every day at 10 a.m. on the east lawn until Aug. 23. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Members of the Ceremonial Guard march off Parliament Hill following a changing of the guard ceremony, in Ottawa on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

An RCMP officer carries a rifle during a changing of the guard ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)