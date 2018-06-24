New
The 1st changing of the guard of 2018, in pictures
The first changing of the guard ceremony of 2018 was held Sunday morning on Parliament Hill.
Sunday marked the start of this summer's daily ceremonies
From now until Aug. 23, the ceremony will take place almost every day at 10 a.m. on the east lawn.
The exceptions are from June 29 until July 2 because of Canada Day celebrations, the Department of National Defence said in a statement.
The military unit will also be performing hourly sentry duties every day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Rideau Hall.
Here's a glimpse at today's ceremony.