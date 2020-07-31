Man dies in Champlain Township crash

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Champlain Township on Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police said Friday afternoon that County Road 17 at Blue Corner Road will be closed for "several hours" as officers investigate the crash.

A spokesperson for the OPP says the man who died was driving a car that collided with a pickup truck.

It happened about 80 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.

More details about the crash are expected to be released Saturday, police said.