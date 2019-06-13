Champlain Lookout partially closed after wall collapses
The National Capital Commission has closed part of the Champlain Lookout in Gatineau Park after its aging stone wall crumbled.
Hiking trails near Gatineau Park attraction will remain open, NCC says
A stretch of a popular Gatineau Park lookout has been closed after a protective stone wall partially collapsed.
The National Capital Commission (NCC) closed part of the Champlain Lookout earlier this week.
Metal fencing has been installed to keep people away from the crumbled portion of the wall, which was built in the 1950s and was reaching the end of its lifespan.
Trails still open
Repair work is expected to begin in the fall, following a tendering process, and is expected to be completed by next summer.
- Gatineau Park roads to close at night
- It could cost more to visit Gatineau Park — but there may also be fewer cars
The lookout offers hikers a chance to gaze out across the park from the top of the Eardley Escarpment, which divides the Canadian Shield from the Saint Lawrence Lowlands.
Trails in the lookout's vicinity remain open, the NCC said.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.