Champlain Lookout partially closed after wall collapses

A stretch of a popular Gatineau Park lookout has been closed after a protective stone wall partially collapsed.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) closed part of the Champlain Lookout earlier this week.

Metal fencing has been installed to keep people away from the crumbled portion of the wall, which was built in the 1950s and was reaching the end of its lifespan.

Trails still open

Repair work is expected to begin in the fall, following a tendering process, and is expected to be completed by next summer.

The lookout offers hikers a chance to gaze out across the park from the top of the Eardley Escarpment, which divides the Canadian Shield from the Saint Lawrence Lowlands.

Trails in the lookout's vicinity remain open, the NCC said.