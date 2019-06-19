Champlain LHIN sheds 21 jobs under provincewide restructuring
16 of 21 affected positions currently unfilled, health minister's spokesperson says
The amalgamation of Ontario's health agencies and local health integration networks will cut 21 jobs at the Champlain LHIN, according to a spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott.
Five workers will be laid off, and the remaining 16 positions are unfilled, Elliott's communications director, Travis Kann, wrote in an emailed statement Wednesday.
"None of the impacted positions provide direct patient care," Kann added. "Examples of duplication include positions in communications, human resources, planning, data analytics and financial services."
Provincewide, reorganizing the six health agencies and 14 LHINs will cut 825 positions, 416 of which will be layoffs.
The Champlain LHIN covers 1.3 million residents in eastern Ontario, including the cities of Ottawa, Cornwall and Pembroke.
