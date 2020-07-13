Champlain council limits L'Original Beach access to locals only

Champlain township council is no longer allowing non-residents to use L'Original Beach.

Anyone 13 or older who wants to take advantage of the beach must now present identification at the entrance to L'Orignal Park. Boaters from outside the township will also be barred from using the park's boat launch.

"We are faced with a situation where the beach is overcrowded, we cannot identify who comes from where," said Champlain Mayor Normand Riopel, during a virtual council meeting that took place last Thursday.

"By limiting access to residents only, we limit the risk of spreading COVID-19 in our community."

The new rule already seems to be working, noted Riopel.

"Let's say that the beach was very well controlled this weekend … There were very few people who showed up at the beach," he said.

Smoking, alcohol use a concern

According to Riopel, COVID-19 wasn't the only reason council adopted the new rules.

"You can't control the crowd, many people don't obey the smoking ban. Many people drink alcohol," he said.

Alcohol consumption, smoking, vaping and dogs are prohibited at L'Original Beach. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

Champlain already has some measures in place to try to enforce the regulations at the beach, including a partnership with the Ontario Provincial Police.

"We were able to control the crowd a little, but with the holidays, we noticed an even larger number of visitors to the beach since our last meeting," said Lisa Burroughs, director of parks and recreation with the Township of Champlain.

"As a municipality, we no longer have the resources to manage crowds of this size and the OPP can't blitz for a whole month."

Rules may hurt business, counselor says

Champlain's new L'Original Beach restriction was adopted almost unanimously last week, with Coun. Sarah Bigelow as the only objector.

"We must help businesses," she said. "By limiting the number of people who can go to the beach, I think that may be a problem."

Riopel conceded Bigelow raised valid concerns.

"If it were not COVID-19, I would agree with [her] 100 per cent. Because the virus is circulating, we must ensure the safety of our residents."