Champlain Bridge to partially reopen Monday

Two of the three lanes on the Champlain Bridge will reopen Monday, according to a news release from the National Capital Commission (NCC).

Those lanes will be open to vehicular traffic from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The announcement marks the beginning of the end of the construction project that started in summer 2022. The project's completion is three months ahead of schedule.

From Aug. 21-Sept. 15, the bridge will be open during the day, but closed to vehicle traffic in both directions every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The bridge will be open at all times on Aug. 26 and 27.

On Aug. 28, all lanes will be open between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Cycle lanes will be open as well, but the NCC asks that bikes are walked across the bridge at night.

Needed improvements

The project took on concrete repairs, waterproofing, repavement, joint replacement and improved cycling lanes.

The bridge is one of the five interprovincial bridges in the region. In 2002, it was widened from two lanes to three.

The NCC estimates the Champlain Bridge alone carries nearly a quarter of all motor vehicle traffic crossing the Ottawa River in the National Capital Region.

During the construction, commuters were frustrated with long wait times, especially during rush hour.

A line of vehicles waits in heavy traffic on Island Park Drive in Ottawa. (Submitted by Dawn Tite)

"The NCC thanks the public for its patience during this important work," the release said.

"The rehabilitated Champlain Bridge will soon enhance our regional transportation network, offering improved connectivity for all."