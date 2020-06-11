Pedestrian killed, another seriously injured in Champlain Bridge crash

RCMP in Ottawa are investigating a serious crash on the Champlain Bridge Wednesday night that killed a pedestrian and left another pedestrian in critical condition.

Police say the two were hit sometime around 7 p.m. on the interprovincial bridge near Island Park Drive and Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, said Stephanie Dumoulin, a spokesperson for the RCMP in Ottawa.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital but it's unclear whether they were injured, she said.

The ages and genders of the people involved were not available Wednesday night.

The Champlain Bridge is closed in both directions Wednesday and is expected to remain closed for some time while officers investigate, said Dumoulin.

No arrests have been made in connection to the crash.