Collision on Champlain Bridge sends multiple patients to hospital

Ottawa paramedics are transporting multiple patients following a major crash on the Champlain Bridge.

Two vehicles involved in crash on bridge

CBC News
One of the vehicles involved in the crash sits heavily damaged in the centre of the bridge. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Two vehicles were involved in the crash that happened near the entrance to Bate Island around 8:45 p.m., toward the centre of the bridge. 

One badly damaged vehicle sits in the centre lane, while another is perched on the edge of an embankment at the entrance to Bate Island. 

Paramedics said five patients are going to hospital in stable condition from the crash.

RCMP, who have jurisdiction on the bridge, have closed it to traffic and it is expected to remain that way for several hours. 

A car sits on the edge of an embankment at the entrance to Bate Island in the centre of the Champlain Bridge following the accident (CBC)
