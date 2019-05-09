When he left his native Venezuela for Ottawa, Champions fielder Eduard Pinto was torn between the anticipation of reporting to his new team and the pain of leaving his family and friends in a dangerous situation.

For months now, Venezuela has been in the grips of violent demonstrations and, last week, a failed coup.

"It was really difficult because I thought I'd never get to Ottawa," Pinto said in Spanish on Wednesday from his training session at Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Park.

It's tough for me because my friends and family are down there. I always have the TV on what's going on there. I want the best for my country, it's so beautiful. - Champions fielder Eduard Pinto

The 24-year-old, who played last season in the Toronto Blue Jays farm system, experienced several setbacks on his journey to Ottawa this week.

Pinto's car was pelted with rocks as he made his way to the airport in Caracas, where he got a flight to Panama, then Montreal.

"It's a sad situation. People dying because they don't have access to medication and people killed in the street because they're demanding freedom for their country," Pinto said.

Always on his mind

The speedy outfielder is happy for a shot at reviving his career, but he admits it might be difficult to focus on the game.

"It's tough for me because my friends and family are down there. I always have the TV on what's going on there. I want the best for my country, it's so beautiful," he said.

Pinto, who said he lost a son several years ago because of inadequate health care, has left his two-year-old daughter, parents, two brothers and many friends back home in Valencia, an hour-and-a-half drive from the Venezuelan capital.

In Pinto, Champions manager Sébastien Boucher believes he's found someone to occupy the top of his batting order.

"He's a professional hitter. He's capable of putting the ball in play. He doesn't strike out very much. He's not a big power hitter but he gets the ball in play and he runs," said Boucher, who acknowledged Pinto didn't see much success with the Blue Jays last season.

Blue Jays blue chip prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is an inspiration to his friend, Eduard Pinto. (Getty Images/Tom Szczerbowski)

Going for it

It was Pinto's agent who convinced him to take a shot with the Champions in the hopes of finding his way back to the pros.

"He told me if I have success here I could return to the minor leagues. I have to seize my opportunities and work really hard," Pinto said.

During his stint with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, in double-A ball, he got to know future Blue Jays star, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and has closely followed his new friend's success ever since.

"I'm happy for him because he's a good person and a player who works really hard. He showed me a lot," Pinto said.

As Pinto takes inspiration from Guerrero's path to the majors, he'll also be thinking about where he came from — and those he's left behind — back home in Venezuela.