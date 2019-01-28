Chalk River's cold shoulder endangering lives, pedestrians say

Some residents of Chalk River, Ont., say a poorly designed shoulder on Highway 17 is making winter walking from one side of town to the other extremely dangerous.

Jessica Fitzgerald and her three young children have to walk along the highway's edge twice a day to get to the school bus stop. With the roadside snow banks now taller than her kids, Fitzgerald said it's a perilous journey.

"The transport trucks get very close," she said. "With the wind, they kind of blow a lot, and my youngest falls over sometimes."

An elevated curb prevents snow plows from clearing the shoulder. Instead, as winter drags own, the snow piles up along the roadside.

Since the municipality of Laurentian Hills doesn't clear sidewalks in winter, and there are no secondary roads linking certain sections of the town, pedestrians are forced to walk closer to traffic than is normally deemed safe.

'It's hard to get someone to take responsibility,' said Connie Martin, who's led a 15-year crusade to get the problem fixed. (Stu Mills/CBC)

A 15-year crusade

Connie Martin has been writing and phoning politicians and other officials about the problem for more than 15 years, but says she's made no progress.

"I don't understand why somebody is just not interested in taking this up," Martin said. "It's hard to get someone to take responsibility for this paved curb problem, and then it's hard to find who's responsible for fixing it."

OPP Sgt. Cynthia Savard said people really shouldn't be walking along the highway in the first place, but for those who have no choice, she advises them to wear high-visibility clothing and stay alert.

The really last option is to jump in the snowbank. - OPP Sgt.Cynthia Savard

"The really last option is to jump in the snowbank," Savard said.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the shoulder along the stretch of Trans-Canada Highway that runs though Chalk River was designed with "snow storage" in mind, not pedestrian safety.

Martin is vowing to keep fighting until the main cross-town route is safe for pedestrians.

"Now that I've taken it up, I feel responsible to see it through to the end," she said.