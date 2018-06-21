Chagall's Eiffel Tower on display at National Gallery Saturday

Visitors to the National Gallery of Canada will soon be able to take in Marc Chagall's The Eiffel Tower, the subject of one of the most intense artistic debates in recent memory.

The painting was set to go up for auction in New York earlier this year, but the gallery's board reversed its decision to sell the piece after public outcry.

The gallery had planned to sell the Chagall to raise between $6 million and $9 million US to keep the painting Saint Jerome Hears the Trumpet of the Last Judgment by Jacques-Louis David in Canada.

The Eiffel Tower will be on display in the European galleries on the second floor beginning Saturday, June 23, along with Chagall's painting Memories of a Childhood, according to a news release from the National Gallery.

The news release noted the two paintings will be on display until the winter of 2019, and will then be shown at the gallery on occasion as the gallery rotates pieces in its collection to reinvigorate displays or accommodate works that are on loan from other institutions.