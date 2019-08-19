Striking military base workers plan Ottawa rallies today

Striking security staff at CFB Kingston and cleaners from CFB Petawawa are taking their message to corporate offices in Ottawa today.

First is a rally by Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members working security at the base in Kingston, Ont., who have been on strike since late June.

The union said the province cut their two paid sick days down to zero and the Commissionaires won't offer them again. It also wants better wages.

The Commissionaires did not immediately respond to request for comment on Monday.

That rally is being held outside their office at 100 Gloucester St. in Centretown, near O'Connor Street.

Cleaners on Industrial Avenue

The second rally also involves PSAC members from a base, this time cleaners at CFB Petawawa who have been on strike for nearly four weeks. Their collective agreement expired on April 30.

Its workers want better health and safety and benefits, the union said. They've set up picket lines at the base that have at time slowed traffic in Petawawa, Ont., since July 24.

Their employer, GDI Integrated Facility Services, said in an email that they're continuing to negotiate with the workers, and that the next round of negotiations are planned for Thursday.

"GDI is working very hard to have them return to work as soon as possible," the company said in an emailed statement.

Striking workers plan to gather at their office on Industrial Road, near Trainyards.