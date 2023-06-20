Air Force reports 'incident' with helicopter near CFB Petawawa

The Royal Canadian Air Force says there's been an unspecified incident involving a CH-147 Chinook helicopter near an eastern Ontario Canadian Army base.

It happened around 12:10 a.m. ET Tuesday "near the Ottawa River in the vicinity of Garrison Petawawa," according to a tweet.

The air force added that first responders are at work in the area. The Department of National Defence has asked boaters to avoid the river near the base and its Black Bear Beach.

There has been no word so far about how many people were on board or what their conditions are.

The RCAF is aware of an incident involving a CH147 Chinook helicopter that was operating near the Ottawa River in the vicinity of Garrison Petawawa at approximately 12:10 a.m. local time. First responders are currently on scene. More information will be provided as available. <a href="https://t.co/MlYaZQmQlG">pic.twitter.com/MlYaZQmQlG</a> —@RCAF_ARC

The military says this type of helicopter is used to move people and equipment.

CFB Petawawa is about 150 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.