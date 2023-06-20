Content
Ottawa·Breaking

Air Force reports 'incident' with helicopter near CFB Petawawa

The Royal Canadian Air Force says there's been an unspecified incident involving a CH-147 Chinook helicopter near an eastern Ontario Canadian Army base, which happened early Tuesday morning.

Overnight incident involved CH-147 Chinook; happened around Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa

CBC News ·
A black and green helicopter on a military base's tarmac. A similar one is in the air in the background.
Two RCAF CH-147F Chinook helicopters at CFB Bagotville in Quebec in 2018. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

It happened around 12:10 a.m. ET Tuesday "near the Ottawa River in the vicinity of Garrison Petawawa," according to a tweet.

The air force added that first responders are at work in the area. The Department of National Defence has asked boaters to avoid the river near the base and its Black Bear Beach.

There has been no word so far about how many people were on board or what their conditions are.

The military says this type of helicopter is used to move people and equipment.

CFB Petawawa is about 150 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.

