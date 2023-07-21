Centretown fire victim was 17, police say

Ottawa police have identified the victim of an early-morning fire in Centretown on Wednesday as a 17-year-old, and say their homicide unit continues to investigate his death.

In a news release Friday afternoon, police named the victim as Hussein Hamam of Ottawa.

His body was located on the ground floor of a two-storey building near Booth and Willow streets after the fire, which broke out shortly after midnight on July 19 and caused extensive damage.

The building contained an office and an apartment. The property's owner told CBC a new tenant was about to move in, but the apartment should not have been occupied at the time of the fire.

Jerry cans were found at the scene, an investigator told CBC. The Ontario Fire Marshal deemed the fire suspicious, and the Ottawa police arson unit also took part in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers.