Man in custody after another man wounded in downtown shooting

Ottawa police say one man is in custody after another man was injured in a shooting on Saturday.

Police received calls about gunshots in the 200 block of Nepean Street at about 10:40 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, 52, suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to hospital in serious but stable condition.

There is no threat to public safety, the Ottawa Police Service said.

Any witnesses are urged to contact the police's guns and gangs unit. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

A stretch of Nepean Street from Bank to Kent streets was closed to traffic, but the road has since reopened.