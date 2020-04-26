Gatineau seeks to de-escalate tension around interim homeless shelter

Tensions are high in a Gatineau, Que., neighbourhood that's seen its community centre turned into a temporary home for residents of a shelter that's too small for physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been multiple reports of drug use, arguments and other confrontations near the Père-Arthur-Guertin community centre, ever since residents at the Gîte Ami shelter were relocated there approximately one month ago.

Alexandre Deschênes, a social worker who lives nearby and works for a collection of regional homelessness organizations in the Outaouais, says incidents of all kinds have increased now that approximately 40 people are sleeping at the centre near Leamy Lake.

He told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview that while most residents don't pose any problems, he's had to get involved in altercations — even when he's not working.

"There are tensions that are mounting more and more here," he said. "These are isolated or [one-off] events by some that destabilize all the work that we are doing."

Gîte Ami out of service

Deschênes said he believes the neighbourhood — which already has several social housing units — would have been better prepared if they'd received more notice about the relocation plans.

Renée Amyot, president of the municipal health commission, agrees the shelter was opened quickly.

But she said the city is taking action, organizing activities so that those staying temporarily at the community centre also stay closer to the property itself.

The Gîte Ami shelter also suffered two fires before the pandemic began.

City in touch with police

The regional health authority Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO), which helps co-ordinate efforts at the community centre, told Radio-Canada that the city has been in touch with Gatineau police.

According to CISSSO, police plan to monitor the area more closely.

Deschênes said he believes security guards supervised by CISSSO would better help keep the situation calm.

A few portable toilets could also help limit confrontations, as the shelter's clients have been spotted going to the bathroom on other people's properties, he added.

"We don't want to [rely solely on] the criminal justice system and have only police officers, he said.