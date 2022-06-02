Woman dies days after crash in Sharbot Lake area

A 76-year-old Ottawa woman was pronounced dead in hospital Wednesday, more than a week after she went into medical distress and crashed north of Kingston, Ont.

In a news release Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Huong-Thi Tran of Ottawa was involved in a head-on crash on Highway 7 in Central Frontenac Township at about 11:30 a.m. ET on May 25.

The investigation determined she went into medical distress while driving west, crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound vehicle, police said.

She was airlifted to hospital and pronounced dead Wednesday. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment and survived.

The crash happened about 75 kilometres north of Kingston.