Abandoned fire seems to have started wildfire west of Calabogie

Dozens of homes have been evacuated in the Township of Greater Madawaska after a forest fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

Ontario's forestry ministry is asking for help to find the person it believes started and abandoned a fire on an island west of Ottawa that grew out of control earlier this month.

The fire started June 4: spreading to the mainland, growing to a peak of about 45 hectares in size and forcing homes and cottages around Centennial Lake to be evacuated

Those residents were able to return June 9, the same day the fire was declared under control. It's still burning and the area has a high fire risk, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

That ministry said in a Thursday news release the person who set the fire may have used a boat launch near Wolfe Rapids Road to the north end of the lake. There is a tip line and anyone with information can also contact a ministry office or Crime Stoppers.

There has been a provincial burn ban in place for the area, located about 50 kilometres west of Calabogie and 170 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa, since June 1.

The three fires that remain in eastern Ontario and western Quebec are under control, but the fire risk has been growing with hotter weather and no sign of significant rain.

Quebec's forest minister warned Wednesday that firefighters are on the verge of losing control of dozens of fires that were previously contained.