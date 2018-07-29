Delicate digs underway to find space for trees in Kingston's Skeleton Park

An archeologist will dig 22 test pits in a Kingston, Ont., park this summer, trying to find space to plant 10 new trees.

McBurney Park — also known as Skeleton Park — sits on the former Upper Burial Ground, which was Kingston's primary cemetery until 1850.

The park was built over it in the 1890s. Some historians believe as many as 10,000 people may have been buried there.

Ontario's Funeral, Burial and Cremation Services Act forbids any digging in the park without archeological testing.

"The pits will show us where we can plant the trees," said Troy Stubinski, an operations manager for the city's public works department.

The city has committed to double its urban tree canopy over the next decade.

Children play on a climbing structure in McBurney Park. (Jennifer McKendry)

Bones sometimes discovered

Walking through the park now, it can be hard to imagine it was once a cemetery.

The only visible reminders are an obelisk in memory of a Presbyterian minister, and a plaque.

But over the years the dead have refused to be forgotten, with corners of old headstones poking through the grass and bones occasionally pushing through the ground.

Assembly of First Nations election; Plans for Kingston's old McBurney Park - known to locals as Skeleton Park 27:00

"Kingston, like many communities in the early 19th century, had a typhus epidemic, and a cholera epidemic, so you had mass graves," said Carl Bray, a heritage consultant who drafted the first long-term review plan for the park in 2004 and continues to be involved.

The identities of many of the people buried there aren't known.

"You had instances where the family couldn't afford a headstone, so things got lost," said Bray. "And because there were so many deaths, it's possible that they were never recorded."

The city has conducted two major studies in McBurney Park in the past 15 years: an archeological study ahead of road work on Alma, Balaclava and Ordnance streets, and another as part of the McBurney Park Landscape Renewal Plan.