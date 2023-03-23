A 4-day school week? An eastern Ontario school board wants to try it out

A French Catholic school board in and around Ottawa wants to let families at two elementary schools try a four-day school week next year, if the province approves.

In a news release Thursday, the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) said, pending approval from the education ministry, families who opt in would start the school year a week early, spend 38 minutes more learning per day and end the school year three days later than students on the traditional five-day week.

That would add up to the same amount of teaching hours, said the board, which believes it would be the first in Ontario — and one of the first in North America — to try this kind of schedule, citing school-life balance and well-being.

"It will enable [students and staff] to spend quality time with family, focus on their passions, participate in recreational activities, go to appointments, pursue their studies, engage in personal projects or simply rest," it said.

The board will now gauge interest from families. If approved, the board would also check in with families often during the year for feedback, it said, but the board didn't mention whether it asked staff about the idea.

The board is looking at École élémentaire catholique l'Étoile-de-l'Est in Orléans and École élémentaire catholique Saint-Rémi in Kanata for this pilot, and there's an information session Monday at 6:30 p.m.