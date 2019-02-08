CBC Trailblazer Award winner finds success

Quayce Thomas knows what a helping hand can mean.

The 2018 winner of CBC Ottawa's Trailblazer Award is the developer behind the app Timsle, which allows people with mental health issues to set up healthy goals and invite friends and family to help keep them accountable.

[After winning,] it seemed like people knew about [the app] and wanted to help out with it, and that was amazing. - Quayce Thomas, 2018 CBC Trailblazer Award winner

On Monday he joined CBC Radio's Alan Neal on All In A Day to discuss what the award has meant for him and his app.

Thomas has bipolar disorder, and when he began to miss soccer games, a friend of his reached out and asked to meet at a coffee shop.

The meeting helped Thomas with his recovery and inspired his app.

Quayce Thomas co-founded the social health platform Timsle after coming to terms with his bipolar disorder diagnosis. 2:14

"We needed a way to help people wherever they were at but always based on what research tells us is good," Thomas explained.

When he won the award in 2018, the app was still being tested.

Now, Timsle​ is part of a pilot project at an Ottawa hospital's mental health clinic, where Thomas first sought treatment.

A well-timed cup of hot chocolate put a CBC Trailblazer on a path to build a software company and help others improve their mental health. 4:52

Nominations for 2019 awards now open

Winning the CBC Trailblazer Award helped Thomas and the app build traction in the community, he said.

"After that it seemed like people knew about it and wanted to help out with it, and that was amazing. It showed us what we were doing was the right design, the right application. It was a thing that people needed, a thing that people wanted."

If you know anyone who's making a difference in the Ottawa area, nominations for the 2019 CBC Trailblazer Awards are now open.

You can submit nominations online at this link until Feb. 10.