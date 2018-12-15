Project Give's 1st day raises nearly $190K for the Ottawa Food Bank

It was a day of music, good cheer and fundraising for the Ottawa Food Bank.

As of 7 p.m. Friday, CBC Ottawa's annual Project Give fundraiser had raised $189,425.70, and people can continue to donate all weekend long.

Last year, the fundraiser brought in more than $130,000.

In addition to collecting donations over the phone and at the National Arts Centre, CBC Ottawa also sold a cookbook featuring recipes from our journalists.

The grand total will be announced Monday on Ottawa Morning.