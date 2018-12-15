Skip to Main Content
Project Give's 1st day raises nearly $190K for the Ottawa Food Bank
It was a day of music, good cheer and fundraising for the Ottawa Food Bank.

You can still donate online this weekend

CBC News ·
The money raised from this year's Project Give fundraiser is going to the Ottawa Food Bank. (CBC)

As of 7 p.m. Friday, CBC Ottawa's annual Project Give fundraiser had raised $189,425.70, and people can continue to donate all weekend long.

Last year, the fundraiser brought in more than $130,000.

In addition to collecting donations over the phone and at the National Arts Centre, CBC Ottawa also sold a cookbook featuring recipes from our journalists.

The grand total will be announced Monday on Ottawa Morning.

CBC Ottawa's Hallie Cotnam, left, and Ottawa Morning host Robyn Bresnahan, right, kicked off the fundraising first thing this morning. (CBC)
Rebecca Noelle sings for both the audience at the National Arts Centre Friday morning and those tuning in over the radio or online. (CBC)
Ottawa Morning had a live audience for this morning's show at the National Arts Centre, part of the annual Project Give fundraiser. (CBC)
Ontario Today host Rita Celli helped raise funds for the Ottawa Food Bank during her show as well. (CBC)
CBC Ottawa's Adrian Harewood and Lucy van Oldenbarneveld speak with a member of the audience at the Project Give event at the National Arts Centre. (CBC)
Our Table, a cookbook featuring recipes from journalists and staff at CBC Ottawa, was available for sale at the event. (CBC)
