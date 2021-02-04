Meet your CBC Ottawa Trailblazers for 2020 and 2021

COVID-19 has thrown the world into chaos, and the annual CBC Ottawa Trailblazer awards are no exception.

Because of the pandemic, we had to postpone the 2020 awards, meaning we couldn't properly recognize the 10 Ottawa residents who've done so much to improve the community they call home.

Until now.

In fact, this year, you're getting a double shot of inspiration. We'll be honouring not just the recipients of the 2020 awards, but the 10 winners for 2021 as well!

It wasn't easy paring down the hundreds of deserving nominees, but we think these 20 winners are the definition of community spirit.

They inspired us, and we hope they inspire you, too.