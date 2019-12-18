CBC Ottawa's top 10 videos of 2019
You like videos of raccoons, it seems
This year, CBC Ottawa viewers hit play on web videos in stories ranging from overindulgent raccoons to fires and floods.
The top ten videos are popular because of the widespread appeal of the stories they tell.
Water raging beneath the Chaudière Bridge, woozy trash pandas passed out on people's lawns — these are things it helps to see with your own eyes.
Here are the videos you watched most this year.
1 and 3: Intoxicated trash pandas
The first and third most popular videos this year belong to one, outlandish story — the drunk Stittsville raccoons.
In early September, residents of the Ottawa suburb spotted several raccoons behaving strangely, snoozing on lawns in the middle of the day or stumbling around unsteadily.
Experts weighed in, saying the trash pandas had likely indulged in a bit too much fermented fruit.
2: Chaudière Bridge closes amid high water
Sitting at number two is footage of the Ottawa River raging under the Chaudière Bridge in April, leading officials to close it to vehicles and pedestrians.
The region was hit with record-breaking floods for the second time in two years in 2019, with hundreds of homes evacuated and more than a million sandbags deployed.
4: Lost and found in Algonquin Park
The number four spot belongs to a video marking the safe return of two 16-year-old girls who went missing in Algonquin Park over a weekend in July.
The pair failed to meet up with their camping group on Thursday, July 12 but were found in good condition the following Monday.
5: An aerial view of the flooding
At the height of the flooding this spring, CBC News sent a helicopter up to survey the extent of the damage.
The flight captured footage of local rivers in Ottawa as well as in Gatineau and across western Quebec.
6: Security footage in Montsion trial
This security footage shows Abdirahman Abdi's violent arrest outside his apartment building.
The Crown attempted to enter the footage as evidence in the trial of Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion, accused of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in Abdi's 2016 death.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
- Why none of the videos showing Abdi's arrest may ever be shown in court
- Defence drops strategy to have video evidence thrown out in Montsion trial
But there are at least seven unique version of the video with different speeds, running times, resolutions and frame rates, leading the defence to argue that all versions should be inadmissible.
This original footage seen above was finally entered into evidence after weeks of expert testimony.
7: The history under Parliament Hill
As part of ongoing renovations to Centre Block, an archeology team shared a fascinating find from underneath Parliament Hill — the remnants of an 1826 military complex, including barracks, an old guardhouse and a small jail.
The structures predate Confederation and the founding of Ottawa and served as a home for soldiers tasked with the job of building the Rideau Canal.
8: A fire in the ByWard Market
Number eight on the list belongs to a dramatic video of a fire in the ByWard Market in April. Firefighters said the blaze started on a rooftop that was under construction at the time.
It eventually spread into buildings on the block including Vittoria Trattoria, a much-loved Italian restaurant located in a heritage building.
Owners are still working on rebuilding nearly a year after the fire.
9: A dog's weight loss journey
Viewers were captivated by the story of Mercedes, whose weight loss saga we covered in July.
Mercedes originally lived in a food market in Bangkok. Fed by well-meaning vendors, her weight climbed to an eye-popping 54 kilograms.
Mercedes managed to lose a great deal of weight in Thailand after being taken in by a dog foster home. But she soon ran into trouble with her excess skin, leading volunteers to fly her to Canada for surgery.
The video was shot shortly after Mercedes arrived in Ottawa.
10: What a scam looks like
The most recent video to make this list belongs to a story about a Cornwall woman targeted by scammers.
Over the course of several hours, criminals posing as RCMP officers convinced 23-year-old Julia-Shea Baker to load $4,000 — her entire savings — onto gift cards, which the fraudsters then took control of.
Baker told her story to CBC News, saying she hopes sharing her experience would help at least one person avoid falling victim as well.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.