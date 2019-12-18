CBC Ottawa's top 10 videos of 2019

CBC Ottawa viewers watched hundreds of thousands of minutes of video this year. (CBC)

This year, CBC Ottawa viewers hit play on web videos in stories ranging from overindulgent raccoons to fires and floods.

The top ten videos are popular because of the widespread appeal of the stories they tell.

Water raging beneath the Chaudière Bridge, woozy trash pandas passed out on people's lawns — these are things it helps to see with your own eyes.

Here are the videos you watched most this year.

1 and 3: Intoxicated trash pandas

This video, submitted by resident Julie Fong, appears to show a lethargic raccoon lying on a walking path. Experts say the animals are likely overindulging on fermented fruit. 0:11

The first and third most popular videos this year belong to one, outlandish story — the drunk Stittsville raccoons.

In early September, residents of the Ottawa suburb spotted several raccoons behaving strangely, snoozing on lawns in the middle of the day or stumbling around unsteadily.

Experts weighed in, saying the trash pandas had likely indulged in a bit too much fermented fruit.

Stittsville resident Julie Fong says she got a visit from an animal control officer on Sunday to remove an intoxicated raccoon from under her deck. Her neighbours Susan Mayo and Emily Rodgers say they've also seen raccoons in a similar state. 1:03

2: Chaudière Bridge closes amid high water

High water levels have prompted officials to close the Chaudière Bridge starting at 6 a.m. on April 28. 0:26

Sitting at number two is footage of the Ottawa River raging under the Chaudière Bridge in April, leading officials to close it to vehicles and pedestrians.

The region was hit with record-breaking floods for the second time in two years in 2019, with hundreds of homes evacuated and more than a million sandbags deployed.

4: Lost and found in Algonquin Park

Maya Mirota and Marta Malek, both 16, had been missing in Algonquin Park since Thursday. OPP said the two were located by a canine team on Monday morning. 1:18

The number four spot belongs to a video marking the safe return of two 16-year-old girls who went missing in Algonquin Park over a weekend in July.

The pair failed to meet up with their camping group on Thursday, July 12 but were found in good condition the following Monday.

5: An aerial view of the flooding

Aerial view of the flooding in Ottawa and the Outaouais. 1:25

At the height of the flooding this spring, CBC News sent a helicopter up to survey the extent of the damage.

The flight captured footage of local rivers in Ottawa as well as in Gatineau and across western Quebec.

6: Security footage in Montsion trial

A longer version of the video secured as digital evidence in the trial of Const. Daniel Montsion. It appears to show Abdirahman Abdi being kicked and punched by police officers in front of the apartment building at 55 Hilda St. 5:51

This security footage shows Abdirahman Abdi's violent arrest outside his apartment building.

The Crown attempted to enter the footage as evidence in the trial of Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion, accused of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in Abdi's 2016 death.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But there are at least seven unique version of the video with different speeds, running times, resolutions and frame rates, leading the defence to argue that all versions should be inadmissible.

This original footage seen above was finally entered into evidence after weeks of expert testimony.

7: The history under Parliament Hill

Stephen Jarrett, archeology project manager, says the complex was home to about 50 soldiers and their families while the Rideau Canal was being constructed. 1:46

As part of ongoing renovations to Centre Block, an archeology team shared a fascinating find from underneath Parliament Hill — the remnants of an 1826 military complex, including barracks, an old guardhouse and a small jail.

The structures predate Confederation and the founding of Ottawa and served as a home for soldiers tasked with the job of building the Rideau Canal.

8: A fire in the ByWard Market

Fire in Ottawa's historic ByWard Market 1:15

Number eight on the list belongs to a dramatic video of a fire in the ByWard Market in April. Firefighters said the blaze started on a rooftop that was under construction at the time.

It eventually spread into buildings on the block including Vittoria Trattoria, a much-loved Italian restaurant located in a heritage building.

Owners are still working on rebuilding nearly a year after the fire.

9: A dog's weight loss journey

Mercedes, a mixed-breed street dog, will undergo skin-removal surgery after losing nearly 30 kilograms. 1:26

Viewers were captivated by the story of Mercedes, whose weight loss saga we covered in July.

Mercedes originally lived in a food market in Bangkok. Fed by well-meaning vendors, her weight climbed to an eye-popping 54 kilograms.

Mercedes managed to lose a great deal of weight in Thailand after being taken in by a dog foster home. But she soon ran into trouble with her excess skin, leading volunteers to fly her to Canada for surgery.

The video was shot shortly after Mercedes arrived in Ottawa.

10: What a scam looks like

Julia-Shea Baker describes how she fell victim to a common scam — and why the story the scammers told her seemed to make sense at the time. 4:40

The most recent video to make this list belongs to a story about a Cornwall woman targeted by scammers.

Over the course of several hours, criminals posing as RCMP officers convinced 23-year-old Julia-Shea Baker to load $4,000 — her entire savings — onto gift cards, which the fraudsters then took control of.

Baker told her story to CBC News, saying she hopes sharing her experience would help at least one person avoid falling victim as well.