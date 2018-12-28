Catching clicks: CBC Ottawa's most-read stories of 2018

In a sense, you put this list together when your eyes and fingers pointed you to our website.

Here are the 10 stories that got the most views for CBC Ottawa in 2018.

1. A sudden loss

This story was the tragic breaking news in March that Erik and Melinda Karlsson's first son Axel was stillborn.

The team's captain missed two games at the time, and later thanked friends, family, fans and complete strangers for their support.

2. Nature's fury

This was the story that went up the morning after six tornadoes ripped through the Ottawa-Gatineau area. They kept track of what happened, who was injured, and provided details about the power outages affecting hundreds of thousands of people.

Here's our longform recap of the storms from a week later.

3. Border battle

Half a million dollars managed by David Saikaley fell "into a black hole" for almost a year when U.S. border officials seized the money.

He was the executor of a relative's will and said he only mailed the money to six family members in the States on the advice of TD Canada Trust.

What the bank didn't tell him was that mailing more than $10,000 across the border would set off alarms.

The day after the story was published, the U.S. government said it would get the family their money.

David Saikaley is the executor of a relative's will and said half a million dollars was in limbo at the U.S. border. He blamed TD Bank for giving him 'faulty advice.' (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

4. Sinking in

Our second tornado story in this list went up later in the day after the storms, featuring tours of the damage zone for reporters and politicians that showed more of the devastation.

"It's in the top two or three traumatic events that have affected our city [in history]," said Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson that day. "I've experienced nothing like this in all my life living in Ottawa."

The aftermath of the storms is still being felt as victims continue to pick up the pieces during the holidays.

Jackie and Rick Morris of Stittsville took pictures of Dunrobin on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, two days after a tornado swept through, from their light aircraft. (Jackie & Rick Morris)

5. Former hostage charged

The earliest story in this list happened on New Year's Day, when Joshua Boyle made his first court appearance after being arrested on a set of charges including sexual assault, unlawful confinement and uttering threats.

It came just months after Boyle, his wife and their three children were freed in October 2017 following five years in captivity in Afghanistan.

The case is still before the courts.

Former hostage Joshua Boyle is seen in this court sketch. (Laurie Foster-MacLeod)

6. Robber returns

We can thank Instagram for this one.

Downtown Ottawa's Riviera restaurant, in a former bank on Sparks Street, posted in August that a man who had robbed the bank in 1958 had come back for a meal.

We just had to follow up.

"A reservation popped up. And in the notes, the guy had said, 'I'm bringing my friend back to the bank that he robbed,'" said the restaurant's wine director, Alex McMahon.

Our Stu Mills later heard Boyne Johnston's side of the story.

7. Making a splash

It was a costly drive down King Edward Avenue for a contracting company's van driver — and a wet morning for four pedestrians.

Black & McDonald apologized after video emerged of one of their vans that was apparently intentionally veering into puddles to splash pedestrians.

The driver was fired.

8. Jacob Hoggard arrested

Our Judy Trinh had an exclusive story in February from a woman who accused Hedley's lead singer of rape, at a time when other allegations were surfacing against him.

This story from July marks the point the accusations became criminal charges.

Hoggard has a preliminary hearing in his case scheduled for July.

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard was arrested in July. (Toronto Police Service)

9. Hi, mom!

Tiny home stories draw big traffic, for whatever reason; none bigger this year than a home built by a Pan-Am Games-calibre paddler for his mother living in Edmonton that was featured on HGTV.

After the comments section started suggesting Ben Hayward was being sneakily cruel by forcing his mother to live in a trailer, we spoke to her.

She assured us that wasn't the case at all.

Carleton University architecture student Ben Hayward poses outside the tiny house he's building in Ottawa, which will eventually be used by his mother in Edmonton. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

10. Arachnophobia

A spider sighting sent an office of federal public servants home twice this year, costing thousands of taxpayer dollars to fumigate the space on St. Laurent Boulevard.

It seemed like an overreaction and was called "a giant waste of money" — and it wasn't until two days later that Shared Services Canada revealed it was because someone was actually bitten.