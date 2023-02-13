CBC Ottawa's 10 must-see videos of 2023

It's been a year of extreme weather, neighbourhood squabbles and rodents. Lots and lots of rodents.

Our cameras were there to capture the action, and so were yours. Our drone team also chipped in to bring you the view from above.

Here in descending order are CBC Ottawa's most-viewed videos of 2023.

1. It's raining ... RATS?

However you happen to feel about these much-maligned rodents, it was hard not to stare as a steady stream of live rats tumbled from this moving dump truck on Fisher Avenue.

This video shows over a dozen rats jumping out of a truck Duration 0:44 In a video posted to the 613 Wrecked Facebook page by Ottawa resident Eashan Raman, over a dozen rats can be seen jumping out of a truck transporting garbage leaving an apartment building on Fisher Ave.

2. Twister touches down in Barrhaven

Residents captured video evidence of a tornado touching down in Barrhaven in July. The twister caused some damage but no serious injuries.

Environment Canada confirms tornado in Barrhaven Duration 0:34 Video taken in the Barrhaven area shows debris swirling above the community of Barrhaven.

3. Must be willing to work evenings and weekends

The "city that fun forgot" decided to get serious about its reputation as the capital of quietude by hiring a "nightlife czar" to get the party started.

The plan to make Ottawa a city that fun remembers Duration 2:19 Ottawa has a reputation as "the city that fun forgot." But the city has a plan to change that: hiring a nightlife commissioner to represent the interests of the community after 6 p.m..

4. Orléans explosion aftermath from above

When a violent explosion rocked a new development in Orléans, CBC's drone unit took to the sky to witness the devastation from above.

These videos were tweeted following a Monday morning explosion in east Ottawa Duration 0:19 Videos tweeted by a family member of Orleans resident Tyler Traversy who lives near the blast site and Ottawa Fire Services show security camera footage of the explosion and firefighters searching the wreckage.

Drone footage shows Monday morning explosion aftermath in east Ottawa Duration 1:29 Four homes were destroyed in a gas leak explosion on Feb. 13, 2023. (Felix Desroches/CBC)

5. And one small fries!

As Ottawa's most infamous fast-food restaurant prepared to close its doors for good, it seemed all anyone wanted to reminisce about was that one time a patron randomly pulled a baby raccoon from his jacket and held the animal aloft during a brawl.

Viral video shows a man holding a raccoon at the Rideau Street McDonalds Duration 0:09 During a 1:43 video posted in December 2014 of a fight inside the McDonald's at 99 Rideau St., someone pulls out a raccoon. (GIR2609/YouTube)

6. Wildfires shroud city in smoky haze

For days last summer, the city was cloaked in a choking haze of smoke from distant forest fires. Our drone team flew into the thick of it to see what they could see — not much, as it turns out.

Drone footage shows the haze over Ottawa's skyline caused by wildfires Duration 0:43 Smoke covers the Ottawa skyline Tuesday as forest fires continue to burn in Ontario and Quebec. (Felix Desroches/CBC)

7. Flash storm pounds city with hail

In August, a severe summer storm pounded the city with drenching rain and damaging hail, causing flash floods that turned streets into canals and left some motorists stranded.

Watch Thursday's storm cause hail, flooding in Ottawa and Gatineau Duration 0:51 Here are some scenes from Thursday's storm, which caused power outages, hail and flooding, forcing some to abandon their vehicles. Environment Canada had issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

8. Ho Ho Hold it right there

A New Edinburgh man landed on the bylaw department's naughty list when he and some neighbours brightened up a small patch of public land near his home with Christmas lights and other decorations.

Neighbours have mixed feelings about these holiday decorations Duration 1:47 Some neighbours are at odds over whether some holiday lights and other decorations should remain in a pocket of government-owned land in New Edinburgh.

9. There's fungus among us

The headline says it all, really: "This co-op resident asked for repairs for years. Then mushrooms sprouted in her room." Our time-lapse presentation of this unwelcome co-op grow-op proves our video editor is a real fun guy.

A timelapse of 'terrifying' mushrooms sprouting from an Ottawa woman's home Duration 0:31 After a weekend away, Stephanie Smith came home and discovered mushrooms growing from a bedroom. She documented their growth from Aug. 7 to 10, and says the fungi "grew so rapidly, it was terrifying." Smith says she's been asking the Quarry Co-op housing board to repair several leaks in her home for years.

10. Let's see if this flies

A Dunrobin man's plan to build an airstrip on his property hit turbulence when neighbours caught wind.