CBC Ottawa's 10 must-see videos of 2023
Rats pouring from a truck, wild weather and the return of the McDonald's raccoon top this year's list
It's been a year of extreme weather, neighbourhood squabbles and rodents. Lots and lots of rodents.
Our cameras were there to capture the action, and so were yours. Our drone team also chipped in to bring you the view from above.
Here in descending order are CBC Ottawa's most-viewed videos of 2023.
1. It's raining ... RATS?
However you happen to feel about these much-maligned rodents, it was hard not to stare as a steady stream of live rats tumbled from this moving dump truck on Fisher Avenue.
2. Twister touches down in Barrhaven
Residents captured video evidence of a tornado touching down in Barrhaven in July. The twister caused some damage but no serious injuries.
3. Must be willing to work evenings and weekends
The "city that fun forgot" decided to get serious about its reputation as the capital of quietude by hiring a "nightlife czar" to get the party started.
4. Orléans explosion aftermath from above
When a violent explosion rocked a new development in Orléans, CBC's drone unit took to the sky to witness the devastation from above.
5. And one small fries!
As Ottawa's most infamous fast-food restaurant prepared to close its doors for good, it seemed all anyone wanted to reminisce about was that one time a patron randomly pulled a baby raccoon from his jacket and held the animal aloft during a brawl.
6. Wildfires shroud city in smoky haze
For days last summer, the city was cloaked in a choking haze of smoke from distant forest fires. Our drone team flew into the thick of it to see what they could see — not much, as it turns out.
7. Flash storm pounds city with hail
In August, a severe summer storm pounded the city with drenching rain and damaging hail, causing flash floods that turned streets into canals and left some motorists stranded.
8. Ho Ho Hold it right there
A New Edinburgh man landed on the bylaw department's naughty list when he and some neighbours brightened up a small patch of public land near his home with Christmas lights and other decorations.
9. There's fungus among us
The headline says it all, really: "This co-op resident asked for repairs for years. Then mushrooms sprouted in her room." Our time-lapse presentation of this unwelcome co-op grow-op proves our video editor is a real fun guy.
10. Let's see if this flies
A Dunrobin man's plan to build an airstrip on his property hit turbulence when neighbours caught wind.