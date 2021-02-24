CBC Ottawa wins 2 national awards for local news
RTDNA victories for audio-visual storytelling, sports reporting
CBC Ottawa picked up two RTDNA Canada awards over the weekend for stories about winter games and growing up with a rare genetic condition.
The journalist association chose regional winners late last month and then from that shortlist of four, picked national winners for local reporting.
The video award for audio-visual storytelling out of a large market went to Zack Hodge Takacs opening up about life with Treacher Collins Syndrome.
CBC Ottawa's "Cool with Cold" series highlighted people who found creative ways to embrace winter safely during the early 2021 pandemic wave.
It won a digital excellence in sports reporting award for its stories about the traditional Inuit game of kneel jump and the ancient Mongolian sport of knucklebone.
Breaking news coverage of the Eastway Tank Pump & Meter explosion and a video editing nod for a story on a beading project to honour residential school children won regional categories.
Stories out of CBC newsrooms in B.C. and Manitoba were chosen over those at the national level.