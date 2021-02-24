CBC Ottawa wins 2 national awards for local news

Kneel jumpers compete to leap the furthest distance forward from a starting line. A CBC Ottawa profile of the sport won a national award for local news reporting June 11, 2022. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

CBC Ottawa picked up two RTDNA Canada awards over the weekend for stories about winter games and growing up with a rare genetic condition.

The journalist association chose regional winners late last month and then from that shortlist of four, picked national winners for local reporting.

The video award for audio-visual storytelling out of a large market went to Zack Hodge Takacs opening up about life with Treacher Collins Syndrome.

WATCH | 'I may look different, but inside I'm a lot like you': 'I don't look like other 16-year olds but I can do a lot of the same things as other kids' Duration 3:40 Zack Hodge Takacs opens up about life with Treacher Collins Syndrome. Video produced by Francis Ferland.

CBC Ottawa's "Cool with Cold" series highlighted people who found creative ways to embrace winter safely during the early 2021 pandemic wave.

It won a digital excellence in sports reporting award for its stories about the traditional Inuit game of kneel jump and the ancient Mongolian sport of knucklebone.

Togtokhbayar (Togy) Batpurev shows the proper technique for launching the zakh — in this case, a plastic hockey puck — toward the targets in knucklebone. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Breaking news coverage of the Eastway Tank Pump & Meter explosion and a video editing nod for a story on a beading project to honour residential school children won regional categories.

Stories out of CBC newsrooms in B.C. and Manitoba were chosen over those at the national level.