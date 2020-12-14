Project Give raises record amount for Ottawa Food Bank

The pandemic couldn't stop Project Give this year, nor the generosity of our audience.

CBC Ottawa's annual holiday drive raised a record amount for the Ottawa Food Bank and its clients on Friday.

Project Give raised $282,498.94, donations needed this year more than ever, with demand for the food bank's services up and volunteerism down thanks to COVID-19.

Due to the pandemic, we had to change things up this year: instead of going out into the community and inviting musicians to come celebrate with us, we asked celebrities to make "kindness calls" to listeners during Ottawa Morning, while All In A Day dropped in on virtual gatherings around the city.

Limited-edition calendars, a collaboration between CBC staff and local artist Avi Naor, have sold out.

Ottawa Morning 5:35 Kindness Call for a dedicated skating coach in Petawawa Stephanie Wallace, the head coach at the Petawawa Skating Club, was nominated for all the work she's done keeping skaters' spirits up -- all while worrying about her own mother in long-term care. So we asked Olympian Clara Hughes to give her a call. 5:35