Skip to Main Content
Project Give: Let's see how much we can raise for the Ottawa Food Bank
Live Blog

Project Give: Let's see how much we can raise for the Ottawa Food Bank

CBC Ottawa is hosting its annual charity drive, Project Give, in support of the Ottawa Food Bank today. It's a special day of stories, music and charitable giving, and you can follow all the action here.

Check out our live blog to keep track of today's special programming and running fundraising tally

CBC News ·
From left, Ottawa Morning host Robyn Bresnahan, All In A Day host Alan Neal, CBC Ottawa News at 6 hosts Lucy van Oldenbarneveld and Adrian Harewood, and In Town And Out host Giacomo Panico are taking part in Project Give today.

CBC Ottawa is hosting its annual charity drive, Project Give, in support of the Ottawa Food Bank. It's a special day of stories, music and charitable giving.

This year we're presenting a whole day of live broadcasts with some of your favourite local hosts and reporters.

Ottawa Morning (5:30 to 8:30 a.m.), Ontario Today (12 to 1 p.m.), All In A Day (3 to 6 p.m.) and CBC Ottawa News at 6 (to 7 p.m.) will be live at the National Arts Centre on 1 Elgin St. with special guests, live musical performances and giveaways.

You can listen to the radio broadcasts live using this link.

We're also hosting a free concert from noon to 1 p.m. with Django Libre at the NAC's Glass Thorsteinson​ Staircase.

Follow all the action via our live blog

Can't see the blog? Check it out here.

Donations to the Ottawa Food Bank help thousands of families, children and members of the community who rely on the support of the food bank's many programs and member agencies.

The organization helps more than 37,524 people per month, 35 per cent of whom are children.

Last year, we raised more than $130,000.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories