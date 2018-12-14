Project Give: Let's see how much we can raise for the Ottawa Food Bank

CBC Ottawa is hosting its annual charity drive, Project Give, in support of the Ottawa Food Bank. It's a special day of stories, music and charitable giving.

This year we're presenting a whole day of live broadcasts with some of your favourite local hosts and reporters.

Ottawa Morning (5:30 to 8:30 a.m.), Ontario Today (12 to 1 p.m.), All In A Day (3 to 6 p.m.) and CBC Ottawa News at 6 (to 7 p.m.) will be live at the National Arts Centre on 1 Elgin St. with special guests, live musical performances and giveaways.

We're also hosting a free concert from noon to 1 p.m. with Django Libre at the NAC's Glass Thorsteinson​ Staircase.

Donations to the Ottawa Food Bank help thousands of families, children and members of the community who rely on the support of the food bank's many programs and member agencies.

The organization helps more than 37,524 people per month, 35 per cent of whom are children.

Last year, we raised more than $130,000.