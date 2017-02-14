CBC Ottawa honoured with 3 RTDNA awards
CBC Ottawa has won three awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.
Investigation into sexual assaults at local high school, tornado coverage and homelessness feature net wins
CBC Ottawa has won three awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
The annual RTDNA awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
Central region winners were announced at an award ceremony in Toronto Saturday afternoon.
CBC Ottawa won in the following categories:
- Investigative, multiplatform (Dan McArthur Award): No more secrets
- News, live special events, digital (Gord Sinclair Award): Tornado aftermath
- Long feature, large market, radio (Dave Rogers Award): Homeless for the holidays
CBC Ottawa also earned nominations in the following categories:
- Breaking news, digital (Charlie Edwards Award): Highway 401 bus crash
- Continuing coverage, digital (Ron Laidlaw Award): Ottawa votes 2018
- Continuing coverage, radio (Ron Laidlaw Award): Ottawa votes 2018
- Data storytelling, digital: How city councillors are spending your money
- Opinion and commentary, digital (Sam Ross Award): City affairs analysis
- Excellence in social media, digital: Ottawa votes 2018
- Excellence in sound, radio (Dick Smyth Award): Ottawa Morning, Maman music
- Radio news information program (Peter Gzowski Award): Ottawa Morning, Smiths Falls: A town in transition
- TV news information program (Trina McQueen Award): Our Ottawa
- TV newscast, large market (Bert Cannings Award): CBC Ottawa News at 6, tornado aftermath