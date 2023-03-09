It's time for the CBC Ottawa news quiz for 2023
How closely did you follow the past 365 days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past year in local news
What issue at a local park had Britannia residents demanding more action from the authorities in March?
What brought the Confederation Line to a complete halt in mid-July, leading to a three-week shutdown?
Who resigned from Doug Ford's cabinet in September in the wake of a pair of scathing reports?
And what did city council decide to spend more than $400 million on in November?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in the annual year-end CBC Ottawa news quiz.
