CBC Ottawa's year-end news quiz for 2020

How closely did you follow the past 12 months in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past 12 months in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·
Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

By and large, 2020 has been a year most people would probably like to forget.

And while we totally understand, a word of advice: forgetting about the past 12 months isn't going to help you dominate the annual CBC Ottawa news quiz.

So why not instead dive headfirst into the chaos of the past year? From police apologies to poppy bans, from bad train parts to very good dogs — and of course, all things COVID-19 — there was certainly no shortage of news in 2020.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.

