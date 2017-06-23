CBC Ottawa's year-end news quiz for 2019
How closely did you follow the past 52 weeks in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past year in local news
Where did one of Ottawa's most devastating fires of the year break out in April?
What caused a city committee to vote down a modern addition to the Château Laurier in September?
And why did Mayor Jim Watson suggest punitive measures might be needed against some LRT riders in October?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in a special year-end version of the CBC Ottawa news quiz.