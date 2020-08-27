It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Which was the only local riding to switch colours on election night?

What was the outcome in the trial of the bus driver behind the wheel in the fatal 2019 Westboro station crash?

And what was retiring OC Transpo head John Manconi's first job for the municipality more than three decades ago?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

