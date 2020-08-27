It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What late Tuesday afternoon incident in Ottawa spurred an investigation by Ontario's police watchdog?
Which eastern Ontario city issued an emergency order after a long weekend filled with raucous street parties?
And what change does a Gatineau, Que., public health committee want to see implemented for hundreds of city streets?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.