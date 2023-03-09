It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Which eastern Ontario park recently saw an ancient site home to Indigenous pictographs damaged by vandals?

What did some OC Transpo drivers do this week during a one-day protest over their work conditions?

And which local café chain says it's still devoted to LRT despite closing a kiosk at Rideau station?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.