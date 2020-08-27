It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

What kind of attack against the Russian Embassy has the RCMP been investigating?

Which mayoral candidate has pledged to work to make Ottawa's Greenbelt a national park?

And after lacing up for 1,660 regular season NHL games, which former Ottawa Senators defenceman announced his retirement?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

