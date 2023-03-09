It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Which Ottawa community will host the city's first ever on-demand bus service?

What's the topic of a petition being presented at Queen's Park on behalf of Munster residents?

And do you know the name of Ontario's new housing minister?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.