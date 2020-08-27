It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Why did the mayor of Brockville, Ont., suddenly step down this week?

What charge did the province's police watchdog lay against an Ottawa constable?

And where in Ottawa have crews been digging up various early 20th-century artifacts?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.