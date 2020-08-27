Content
It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·
Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

What recently happened to an Ornge air ambulance, something that could result in a large fine or a prison term for the perpetrator?

When is the delayed extension of Ottawa's western LRT now expected to be delivered to the city?

And what did Ottawa police issue a warning about, following five incidents in a roughly two-day span?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.

