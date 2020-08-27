It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why have Ottawa police laid nine charges against a 27-year-old Gatineau, Que., man?
What step is one Gatineau restaurant owner taking to mitigate his pandemic-related worker shortage?
And which portfolio will Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier handle in Justin Trudeau's latest cabinet?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.