It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What University of Ottawa mainstay is in a precarious situation after students voted down its funding levy?
What might some taxi drivers be asked to do starting next month, if a new program gets the green light?
And what under-construction Ottawa building marked a major milestone Wednesday?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.