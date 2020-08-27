It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Which western Quebec riding was the only one not claimed by the CAQ in Monday's provincial election?

What reason did Peter Sloly give Thursday for resigning as Ottawa's police chief amid the convoy protests?

And how bad have the delays become at Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.