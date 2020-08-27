It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which Ottawa city councillor had their microphone cut off during a heated debate about light rail?
What reason did a man give police in an unsuccessful attempt to get out of a speeding ticket near Luskville, Que.?
And why is Ottawa's central library project suddenly running significantly over budget?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.