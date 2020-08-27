Content
It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·
Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

What was found at the hospital in Perth, Ont., prompting a police investigation?

Why is a southern Ontario public health official suing Queen's University?

And why was Coun. Rick Chiarelli unable to deliver his farewell speech at Ottawa's final council meeting of the term?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.

